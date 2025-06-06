Kwn Gives A Deeper Look into Her Creative Mind and Personal Life

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Kwn is Posted On the Corner, giving fans a deeper look into her personal life and creative mind. In this very personal interview, Kwn reveals how her musical foundation was shaped by growing up in a household brimming with diverse influences. With a DJ father spinning garage house tracks and siblings introducing them to R&B icons like Beyoncé and Jill Scott, Kwn’s sound was destined to bloom into something unique. Kwn shared how this blend of soulful R&B and garage house remains the driving force behind their creative process.

Kwn also emphasized the importance of authenticity in her work, describing how she consistently rejects societal pressures to conform to trends. Whether crafting music in the comfort of her bedroom or collaborating with industry heavyweights like Kehlani, staying true to oneself remains at the core of everything she does.



Looking forward, Kwn excitedly shared news of their upcoming EP, With All Due Respect, which will drop June 20. They touched on their ambitious plans beyond music, including potential ventures into fashion collaborations that reflect their evolving artistry.

The interview was a testament to Kwn’s unwavering passion and talent, offering a glimpse into a future brimming with creativity and authenticity. With each note and lyric, Kwn is leaving an indelible mark on both the music and cultural landscape.

The article ‘POTC: Wale Talks Vulnerability, Authenticity, and New Music‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI