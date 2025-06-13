Tried It: Turn Your Shower Into A Pamper Party With Dove’s Delightful Body Scrubs

Source:

As both the temperatures and the news cycle continue to heat up, it’s important for us to carve out small moments for ourselves, wherever we can find them.

While it looks different for everyone, as a self-professed skin care girlie (edit: grown woman), taking care of my skin and indulging in a luxury scent are always at the top of my self-care list. Some may fail to understand that indulgence is a necessary form of rebellion, but for me, in this moment, it truly is.

But also, these bills …

So for a skin-care, spa-loving mom on a budget like myself, I’m always looking to maximize pampering with affordability. So, I jumped at the chance to try out Dove’s line of beloved body scrubs, back on the shelves with new scents and larger containers, still at the same affordable price point.

A staple of TikTok influencers and Reddit recommendations, the Dove Body Scrubs are known for their formulas that provide rich and gentle exfoliation while also incorporating moisturization. Exfoliation is certainly a buzzy part of any skin care routine, but it’s critical to remember that everything isn’t for everyone, and the last thing you need is to irritate your skin. So be sure to do your own research. That said, Dove is very confident in their product and stands by the claims made by their own in-house research team.

Dove Body Scrubs

“Dove Scrubs proprietary ¼ moisturizing cream infused in the formula, effectively exfoliates while nourishing skin, leaving skin feeling smooth after usage,” says Toral Patel, Dove Scrubs Research and Development Lead.

Source: Dove / Courtesy of Brand

The Dove team invited HelloBeautiful to experience the scrubs with an exclusive spa service at Spencer’s Spa in New York City. The team answered questions about the formula and allowed us to compare Dove’s formula to unnamed competitors on the market. The experience itself was luxurious, but my primary goal was to understand what sets Dove apart and to provide an honest review of the product for you.

What stood out to me, aside from the formula, was the richness of Dove’s product as averse to the competitors, some of which felt too watery or too dry. Dove tells HB that it’s because they use Perlite, a type of volcanic rock as their exfoliant, as well as HEBE noodle and stearic as their moisturizing agent.

As someone with sensitive skin, I asked the research team what the ideal cadence for exfoliation is, and they emphasized that it varies from person to person. Having now used it a few times, I still find that I can only exfoliate with it 2-3 times weekly to avoid any dryness or irritation, despite the rich, creamy formula, and that I do best when using to apply it with a washcloth or sponge, otherwise it can be a little rough on your hands.

The scents are also a big selling point, with a total of 7 blends available, including their new Dragon Fruit & Shea Butter and Vanilla Sugar & Shea Butter formulas. My favorite continues to be the Brown Sugar and Coconut Butter (which also happens to provide the strongest exfoliation). But there’s a wide range from fruity to sweet, which lingers on your skin for a bit of time after your shower, which is always a plus.

You can find Dove body scrubs online or at your favorite drug store or big box retailer.

Tried It: Turn Your Shower Into A Pamper Party With Dove’s Delightful Body Scrubs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com