Flau’jae Johnson Says She and Angel Reese Are Not Friends Anymore

Flau’jae Johnson is speaking out about her current relationship with Angel Reese — and it turns out, they’re no longer friends.

The LSU basketball star opened up about the status of their friendship during a June 9 appearance on The Breakfast Club, revealing that things between them changed after their unforgettable 2023 NCAA championship win.

“We’re not friends,” Johnson said candidly. “But I mean, like, that bond that we had and that thing we did together — win the national championship — you can never take that away from us.”

Johnson and Reese shared a historic moment when their LSU team defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes to claim the 2023 national title. On and off the court, the two appeared close, frequently supporting one another and enjoying the spotlight together. But behind the scenes, things weren’t as perfect as they seemed.

“It was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff,” Johnson explained during the interview. “Sometimes, stuff happens. You wish it didn’t, but it does — and you just gotta grow.”

Although she didn’t go into detail about the exact cause of the fallout, Johnson made it clear there’s no bad blood, just distance. “I support her in everything she do,” she said of Reese, who is now making headlines as a rising star with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. “I be on social media clowning the folks that be trying to talk down on her.”

Despite not being friends anymore, Johnson’s words were full of respect and admiration for her former teammate. “I’m just proud of her,” she added. “But like, you know, stuff happens.”

For fans who followed their journey at LSU, the news may come as a surprise. The pair had been symbols of unity and empowerment in women’s college basketball, but Johnson’s honesty reminds us that even the strongest bonds can change with time and pressure.

As both women continue to grow in their careers and lives, it’s clear that their shared legacy — winning a national championship together — will always be a part of their story, even if their friendship doesn’t continue.

