Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

News

D.L. Hughley on the Slow Boil of Democracy’s Decline

Explore D.L. Hughley's powerful metaphor on societal complacency and democracy's erosion. Learn how gradual changes can reshape our norms.

Published on June 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GED Section: D.L. Hughley on the Slow Boil of Democracy's Decline
Source: REACH Media / Radio One Digital


“Turning the heat up little by little is how you cook a crab. It’s also how you destroy democracy.” These jarring words from comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley, shared in his segment “Notes From The GED Section,” provide a sobering perspective on the growing normalization of turmoil in America. Through the metaphor of cooking a crab, Hughley highlights how societal complacency allows injustices and systemic failures to escalate unchecked.

Hughley paints a picture of how slow, incremental changes can lead to people accepting the previously unthinkable. He compares it to cooking a live crab, explaining, “If you threw the crabs in scalding hot water, of course mayhem would ensue … but when you turn the heat up a little at a time, they don’t realize what’s happening.” This analogy speaks to the gradual erosion of democratic values and public outrage, as shocking events become part of the daily backdrop.

“We’re used to it,” Hughley says repeatedly, citing examples like children being separated from parents, innocent people being deported, and political leaders prioritizing dismantlement over progress. With each disturbing event, he notes how society grows desensitized. Punishing policies and outrageous claims no longer provoke the level of outrage they once did, making the abnormal seem normal. “The speed that we got so used to it amazes me,” he reflects.

Hughley’s commentary challenges listeners to confront this complacency. “We are used to masked men snatching people off the streets, never to be heard from or seen again,” he remarks. Yet, as he reminds us, this desensitization isn’t accidental. It’s the result of systemic efforts to turn up the heat gradually, eroding resistance and accountability.

This thought-provoking metaphor underscores the importance of vigilance. By allowing these small yet consequential injustices to simmer, society risks being cooked in a democracy that once seemed unshakable. Hughley’s words serve as a call to action, urging us to recognize the heat rising before it’s too late.

SEE ALSO

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close