Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

The cognitive dissonance of MAGA-white America is a thing that should be studied.

Imagine adhering to the Great Replacement Theory — a belief system that, at its core, insists that white people have an inherent right to dominate a region — while also denying the reality of white supremacy.

Anyway, Charlie Kirk has an opinion again, or whatever.

President Donald Trump has deployed military personnel, including thousands of National Guard troops, to Los Angeles against the wishes of its mayor, California’s governor and the Los Angeles Police Department in order to quell what officials have described as sporadic violence during largely peaceful protests — and Kirk wants Trump to do more of that because he’s deathly afraid white people are being replaced.

“They all hate Christendom,” the TurningPoint USA founder said of anti-ICE protesters who are taking a stand against the invasive, inhumane, discompassionate, due process-skirting tactics of the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “They hate Western civilization. They hate what we have built. This is a global movement of freaks.”

“I think President Trump should fully deploy the military in the streets,” Kooky Kirk Kontinued. “Do it and do it fast. We’re not going to allow Floyd-a-Paloosa to happen again. Civilization is on the line.”

So, if I call Charlie Kirk and every MAGA American like him a white nationalist or white supremacist, I’m just using accurate terminology, no? After all, Kirk is, out of his own white supremacist and white nationalist mouth, equating “Christendom” and “Western Civilization” with whiteness, and crediting white people with every advancement of the civilization they “built.”

And if you’re still not convinced…

“This is the Great Replacement Theory,” Kirk said. “Remember, we talked about — they want to replace white Anglo-Saxon Christian Protestants with Mexicans, Nicaraguans, with El Salvadorians?”

“You have seen the result of the great replacement,” the podcast host continued. “In California, 1 in 4 people have been born outside the U.S. … You can see the white population collapse in LA That’s intentional.”

Yeah — I’ve written about this before:

The Great Replacement Theory, also referred to as “White Replacement Theory,” is a theory that essentially originated with the Klan, which spent generations warning about the infiltration of color that was tainting (or replacing) white purity. It’s also a theory that was referenced in a manifesto left by Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron, who, of course, went on to target and gun down 10 Black people in cold blood.

You know what else gives big Grand Wizard energy? Justifying racism through Bible references.

“We want our country back, and we have a big heart,” Kirk preached. “We have had it open. You know, oh yes, we’re going to take care of everybody, but as it says in the Bible, we’re going to build the wall like it says in the book of Nehemiah.”

“We’re going to build it strong and we’re going to build it high, and if you do not assimilate and if you are an agent of disorder, chaos, and confusion, adios, hasta la vista, baby, we will find you and your family, and we will return you,” he added. “All 20, 25, 30 million. Every single one of you are going back.”

White power!

