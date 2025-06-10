D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Source: REACH Media / Radio One Digital



“Without California, the United States of America would be little more than Venezuela,” quips comedian and commentator D.L. Hughley in his segment “Notes From The GED Section.” It’s a bold statement, but one with substantial weight when you consider California’s massive influence on the nation’s economy and infrastructure. Hughley uses this thought-provoking commentary to underscore the critical role that California plays in sustaining the United States, while addressing the political dynamics and federal overreach that target the state.

Hughley dismantles common narratives about California, emphasizing its strengths. The state is the fourth-largest economy in the world, with unparalleled contributions like producing 60% of America’s produce and supporting 14% of the nation’s manufacturing. “At one point, one out of every four jobs created in America came from California,” he notes, challenging critics who downplay the state’s relevance.

Yet, despite its undeniable importance, California often finds itself in political crosshairs. “You might not like California, but you like your lights on,” Hughley jabs, pointing out the resources the state provides to others, even to those who disparage it.

Hughley critiques federal actions like deploying the National Guard to California as political theater, aimed at creating unnecessary confrontations. He draws a striking parallel, saying, “The last time a president did something like this was Lyndon B. Johnson in Alabama, but for desegregation. Donald Trump sent the National Guard to California because he is a racist.” This comparison underscores the dangerous precedent such federal actions set, where political grudges risk undermining the country’s unity and principles.

Hughley also highlights California’s progressive stance while acknowledging its leadership in Republican representation, debunking stereotypes. His reflection lays bare the imbalance in political discourse and calls for a deeper understanding of how federal and state politics shape lives nationwide.

Ultimately, Hughley invites his audience to contemplate the broader implications of targeting a state so foundational to America’s success. As he puts it, “Whether you like it or not is not the issue,” but recognizing California’s significance should be.