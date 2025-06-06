Coco Gauff Is Going To The French Open Semi-Finals—And We All Need To Be Paying Attention

Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

There’s something about Coco. The fire. The grit. The way she fights for every point like it’s personal. At just 21, Coco Gauff has already made a thing for herself, and we are here for it.

On June 4, Coco secured her spot in the semifinals of the French Open for the third time, grinding her way through a tough match filled with momentum shifts and pressure points. Her performance wasn’t flawless—10 double faults could’ve rattled anybody else. But Coco kept swinging.

“I was just trying to fight for every point,” she told ESPN after the match.

Coco Gauff is Heading To The 2025 French Open Semi-Finals

That mindset is what keeps her dangerous in every round. She’s the No. 2 seed with a major title after winning the US Open in 2023. In Paris, she’s no stranger to the spotlight—runner-up in 2022, champion in 2023, and now a semifinalist again in 2025.

And the thing is, Coco doesn’t shy away from the work. She’s open about the grind, the mistakes, and the comeback.

“When times become more difficult, knowing that I can dig deep in those tough moments—I’ve had that in me from a young age,” she told ESPN. “My philosophy is if I can just leave it all out there, then the loss will hurt a lot less than regrets of maybe not giving it your all.”

It’s that kind of heart that separates her from the rest.

From The French Open To The Streets, Coco Gauff Charts Her Own Path

We’ve seen this kind of grit on the court with young stars like Naomi Osaka and icons like Venus Williams, and Serena Williams. (And you know we rooted for them, too). But Coco is carving out her own path.

We are here to give the young tennis star her flowers.

Even her style speaks to her individuality. That slate-blue, long-sleeve sporty-chic look she wore during a recent match we loved? That passion seen across her face? Yes, Coco is that girl.

The tennis champion returns to the French Open play on Thursday, June 5, and all eyes should be locked in. There’s something about Coco, and the world is seeing it one match at a time.

Let’s go, Coco!

