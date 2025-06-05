Desktop banner image
Judge Denies DDG’s Request For Restraining Order Against Halle Bailey

Judge Denies DDG’s Restraining Order Request, Halle Bailey Free to Travel With Baby Halo

Published on June 5, 2025

A judge has denied rapper DDG’s request for a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, singer and actress Halle Bailey.

As previously reported, DDG had filed legal documents in an effort to stop Bailey from taking their infant son out of the country. In addition to seeking to block the travel, he also alleged that he had been a victim of abuse during their relationship and requested court-ordered protection.

However, according to TMZ, the judge reviewed DDG’s filing and denied the temporary restraining order earlier today.

