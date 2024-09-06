Listen Live
App Feed

Self-Care Awareness Month: The Do's And Don'ts Of A Daycation

Self-Care Awareness Month: The Do’s And Don’ts Of Doing A Daycation

Published on September 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Characters Enjoy Swimming And Relaxing In Pool, Seeking Refreshment And Leisure. Water Offers Soothing Escape From Heat

Source: invincible_bulldog / Getty

Whether you’re slowly winding down your summer, counting down the days until fall, looking forward to getting toasty this winter or plotting on your plans for spring, one shared joy regardless of the season is a luxury hotel stay. Long gone are the days though where it saves to stay longer; now you can simply kick it for the day.

The art of daycationing — a staycation of sorts, minus the overnight stay — has reached an all-time high with help from hotel partners like ResortPass, which offers you the option to book time slots and “test out” hotel amenities for a timeframe of roughly the span of a 9-to-5 work shift. We tried it out recently by hitting up Virgin Hotels New York, where three-hour access to the rooftop pool paired with a pass to the in-house Exhale Spa — massage included! — costs a fraction of what you’d pay to book a room and get access to the guests-only pool or booking a spa treatment directly from the website.

In some cases, hotels even offer “day rooms” that allow rentals at anywhere between four to six-hour intervals. We’ll let you all imagine the possibilities!

Woman with a cosmetic face mask. Smiling girl and wink portrait

Source: lioputra / Getty

RELATED: Do-It-Yourself Therapy – 10 Practices For Self Care

With September marking Self-Care Awareness Month, we wanted to share the wealth that we learned during our own daycation experience and drop some tips on how to do it right — and yeah, what not to do as well! Being that you are a guest for the day, certain things are worth considering in the event that you don’t go the step further and book a room for the night. From packing light while remembering the essentials to going phone-free and maybe holding off on the booze before noon, we’ve got you covered on your official do’s and don’ts guide to indulging in some self-care this month by way of a daycation.

In short, treat yo’self!

 

Keep scrolling for our “Do’s and Don’ts” guide to pulling off a proper daycation in time for Self-Care Awareness Month:

 

 

DO: Book A Spa Treatment

Most day passes that have in-house spas can get upgraded with the option for a massage. Go for it!

Man with beauty masks on faces use organic creams to get rid of wrinkles and rejuvenate skin.

Source: lioputra / Getty

 

 

DON’T: Sneak In Outside Food

While it’s tempting to save, you don’t want to do anything that goes against policy and, well, gets you banned. Also, a good amount of day passes include discounts on food and drinks from the in-house restaurant bar.

Man enjoying hot tart coffee drink after waking up in morning.

Source: lioputra / Getty

 

DO: Clear Your Schedule For The Day

The one thing you don’t want to be doing on your break from the world is worrying about everything that you need to do. Emphasis on break!

Monthly planning

Source: Nadezhda Fedrunova / Getty

DON’T: Speak While Soaking In The Sauna

It’s already hot enough; save the convo for lunchtime!

Woman in felt hat wrapped in body towel sits, sweating on bench in sauna.

Source: lioputra / Getty

 

 

DO: Pack Your Toiletries — You’ll Be Here For A While

Hotel soaps are great, but everyone knows those small lotions don’t go too far. Packing a small toiletry bag of your go-to morning essentials will suffice.

Cosmetic bottles isolated flat set. Vector graphic design illustration element

Source: PrettyVectors / Getty

DON’T: Take The Robes And Towels — They’ll Charge You!

You’ve been warned!

Man with bathrobe holding a hair product and thinking hand on chin.

Source: lioputra / Getty

 

DO: Bring Your Swimwear, Regardless Of The Season

Many hotels offer indoor pools as well, and in some cases even heated outdoor pools that feel great all season long.  Always plan ahead for a dip.

Isometric African American woman near the pool

Source: Mykhailo Bedlovskyi / Getty

DON’T: Even Think About Diving; Cannonballs Especially!

Not all pools are built the same, be it depth or diameter. Play it safe and leave it to the kiddos that won’t make too big of a splash over the 3-inch area.

Isometric African American woman near the pool

Source: Mykhailo Bedlovskyi / Getty

 

DO: Turn Your Phone Off…And Keep It That Way!

Unplug and you’ll get the true benefits of an much-needed mental escape.

No cellphone vector sign, please do not use your mobile phone

Source: arcady_31 / Getty

 

 

DON’T: Arrive Wasted…You’ve Got All Day For That!

Don’t ruin the day before it even begins! You might not even get in.

Friends relaxing at spa 2D vector isolated illustration

Source: Nataliia Nesterenko / Getty

 

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

hospitality hotel hotels massage massage benefits Self Care Spa

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Music

10 Songs You Forgot Existed To Add To Your ’90s R&B Playlist

Celebrity

It’s All (Auntie Loni) Love: Former ‘The Real’ Co-Host Says There’s ‘No Beef’ Between Her & Tamar Braxton Despite Previous ‘Big-Back Cadillac’ Comments

19 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Love Songs That Defined the ’90s

TJMS25

La La Dishes On Embracing Her ‘BMF’ Character Markeisha’s 90 Style

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
63 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close