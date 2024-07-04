Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’

Republicans of the MAGA world have made it clear that they don’t just plan to reinstall as president an orangey-white nationalist who lies incessantly, thinks he’s above the law and tried to steal a legal and fair election through thoroughly debunked election fraud propaganda—they also want to turn the federal government into a MAGA indoctrination hub that will essentially transcend administrations, making America a white Christian nationalist’s eternal wet dream by default.

That is essentially the agenda of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s four-stage plan outlined in a 920-page document titled Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, which includes a pledge to erode abortion rights and civil protections for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to criminalize homelessness, eradicate “wokeness,” end immigration, dismantle the Board of Education, and make it easier to fire federal employees who are not staunch conservatives.

MORE: What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Now, the Heritage Foundation’s president, Kevin Roberts, is out here implying that Project 2025 could result in violence from “the left,” as if it isn’t people of the right who have a recent history of attacking government buildings just because democracy didn’t fall their way.

From Newsweek:

Appearing on Steve Bannon‘s War Room podcast, foundation president Kevin Roberts outlined how the ruling might help transform the federal government with conservative policy proposals, should Donald Trump win the White House in November and adopt Project 2025. “In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win. We’re in the process of taking this country back,” Roberts said. “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless, if the left allows it to be.” Roberts’ Project 2025 vision of a bloodless revolution includes an action plan to dismantle what he has described as “the deep state,” by removing civil service employment protections for all federal employees with “policy-determining, policymaking, or policy-advocating” in their job titles. Removing the employment protections, which have been in place for 135 years, would make the civil servants at all levels of the federal government easier to fire and replace with Republican loyalists.

Roberts also praised the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump has “presumptive immunity” for “official acts” he performed while he was president, saying the decision will allow the Executive Branch to introduce and execute policy without having to “triple guess, every decision they’re making in their official capacity.” The dissenting justices believe all the decision actually does is make it more difficult to prosecute sitting presidents for crimes they might commit.

But back to the part about the conservative utopia Roberts called the “second American Revolution” that “will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” Again, Roberts is really out here doing some grad-A gaslighting if he’s trying to insinuate that it’s the people who make up the ubiquitous thing conservatives call “the left” who are constantly threatening violence if they don’t get their way politically.

Never mind the fact that the first American Revolution was one of the bloodiest wars to happen on U.S. soil or the fact that the conservative podcast that Roberts made the remark on is literally called the War Room—the fact is Republican conservatives are the ones who have been making not-so-veiled threats of violence if Trump isn’t re-elected and repeatedly insisting that any prosecutions of their MAGA messiah could result in a second “Civil War,” which is the No. 1 bloodiest war to ever happen on U.S. soil. (Ane, again, conservatives are the ones who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 just because Trump was legally voted out of office.)

For all their pseudo-bemoaning of how “divided” the country is, Republicans are making it more and more clear that they don’t want unity, they want control. Their idea of making America great again is to return the country to a regressive white nationalist nation where the marginalized are either ignored or punished for not being the right kind of American.

Project 2025 should concern anyone who wants to live in a progressive nation and the constant insinuations of violence coming from MAGA advocates should further that concern. These are things we all need to consider before we step into those voting booths in November.

SEE ALSO:

Calls Grow For VP Kamala Harris To Replace Biden In Race As More Democrats Warn Of Election’s Stakes

The Black Ballot: NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Commemorates The Civil Rights Act At 60

The post Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’ was originally published on newsone.com