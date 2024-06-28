Listen Live
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Marijuana Leaf icon

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

If you’ve been convicted of marijuana related offenses, Maryland is trying to help you land jobs in the state’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday a new workforce development program, that will help individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization receive  hands on experience and access to job placement.

Individuals will have the option of taking eight instructor led, self paced courses taught by industry/licensed experts. After completing 100 hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two-day, in person course for 16 hours of hands on occupational training.

The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be free to eligible applicants  and applications will be accepted starting July 1.

Gov. Wes Moore said,

“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs.”

The post New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry appeared first on 92 Q.

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close