Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says

An interview on Father’s Day produced claims that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who was once the subject of heavy scrutiny within his own Republican Party because he is unmarried, is set to “become a father” this summer.

Trey Gowdy, the former Republican Congressman from South Carolina who has since enjoyed a second career as a Fox News pundit, spoke with Scott on Sunday while trying to make his latest shameless case to be crowned Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

Scott parroted a steady stream of partisan rhetoric and fearmongering by ripping Vice President Kamala Harris as being “the opposite” of the type of vice president America needs, mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and worshiping Trump, who is fresh off dozens of felony convictions, as a beacon of political hope for the U.S.

But buried deep among the Joe Biden bashing was a claim from Gowdy that Scott was going to be a father in a couple of months.

As the interview ended, Gowdy thanked Scott for coming on his show and said the Senator “on August the third will become a father himself” and offered him a “Happy Father’s Day in advance” salutations.

Scott, for his part, beamed with his trademark gums-dominated toothy grin and didn’t refute the claim.

Gowdy’s announcement prompts a number of questions about the couple, which has been billed as one largely based on their shared devoutly Christian faith. Among them are what exactly Gowdy meant.

For instance: Is Scott’s fiancée Mindy Noce pregnant? Are they planning to adopt? Could they be having a child with a surrogate? What about in vitro fertilization, something for which Senate Republicans just last week blocked a supporting bill?

Of course, the more simple explanation for Gowdy’s cryptic comment could be that it was just a reference to Scott becoming the stepfather of Noce’s three children from a previous marriage.

Either way, the disclosure might have been a surprise for anyone paying attention to Scott, who’s been more consumed recently with championing junk fees and comparing Trump’s prosecution to racism and slavery than playing his one-time game of personal relationship smoke and mirrors after being shamed by Republicans for being a [failed] presidential candidate who has never been married.

Back in March, the Hill reported that Scott and Noce had set a wedding date for “early August.”

In case you missed it, back when Scott was running for president earlier this year, he was repeatedly pressed about being a bachelor in scrutiny that critics have suggested might be rooted more in homophobia more than it was a nod to the Republican Party’s so-called family values.

At first, Scott would only say that he was “dating a lovely Christian girl.” In fact, Scott had a whole media blitz about his “girlfriend” before he would eventually publicly introduce her months later following his unfortunate performance at the third Republican presidential primary debate last November.

Less than two months later, Scott announced that he and Noce were engaged to be married after he posted a photo on social media of himself kneeling and proposing to a woman only described by the Senator’s spokesperson as “a design and renovations manager in Charleston, SC.” In the social media announcement, Scott quoted the Bible.

It is in that context that nearly exactly nine months later, Scott is expected to “become a father,” as Gowdy said.

This is America.

