Buggin’ Out aka Giancarlo Esposito To Make MCU Debut In ‘Captain America 4’

For a while now Giancarlo Esposito had been campaigning to be the next Professor X in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so when word spread that he’d been tapped to join the MCU, many assumed it was to lead the X-Men whenever that project went into production.

Now Variety is reporting that Esposito is indeed gearing up to make his MCU debut, but it won’t be as one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe. Instead, the Emmy Award-winning actor will be joining the star-studded cast of Captain America 4: Brave New World, which is set to release early in 2025. He joins the likes of Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler amongst many others and though he hasn’t said which character he’ll be taking on, it definitely won’t be Professor X.

Variety reports:

“There’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X,” Esposito told the crowd. “Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think.”

Esposito’s role in “Brave New World” is being kept under wraps (though it has been described as villainous). The Marvel movie is rolling on additional photography ahead of its Feb. 14, 2025 theatrical release date.

So we’re getting a brand new villain that hasn’t even appeared in the comics or that hasn’t made their cinematic debut?

While we don’t know much about Captain America 4, rumors circulated that an early test screening for Marvel executives didn’t go over so well and reshoots were ordered as they felt the film needed some improvements. There’s even word that WWE superstar Seth Rollins role as the leader of the Serpent Society has been cut out completely from the film as execs felt it complicated the plot and wasn’t necessary to the overall story. We’re lowkey disappointed about that.

Who do you think Giancarlo Esposito is going to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will it be a brand new character or someone who hasn’t made it to film yet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Buggin’ Out aka Giancarlo Esposito To Make MCU Debut In ‘Captain America 4’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com