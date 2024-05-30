Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan on Thursday (May 30). Trump is the first president in US history to become a convicted felon.
CNN reports that the 34 counts stemmed from a series of invoices, vouchers and checks that made up reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, who fronted $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.
The jury reached its verdict after 9 and a half hours of deliberations, which began on Wednesday. Judge Juan Merchan addressed the jury shortly after the verdict was read. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that.”
Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race, was defiant in his remarks following the verdict. Calling the trial a “disgrace” and a “rigged trial,” he maintains his innocence.
We’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight til the end and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell… We don’t have the same country anymore, we have a divided mess.
We will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.
Judge Marchan denied Trump’s request for an acquittal. A sentencing hearing is set for July 11.
This is a developing story.
RELATED:
- “He Accepts No Accountability and Responsibility” Armstrong Williams & Russ Parr Tackles Donald Trump | “What Your Point”
- Here Are All The Criminal Cases Involving Former President Donald Trump
- Donald Trump Indicted Again, This Time With Four Counts In Election Interference Case
- Jury Fnds Donald Trump Liable In E. Jean Carroll Civil Case
- Donald Trump Found Liable In Sexual Assault Case Civil Suit of E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial was originally published on foxync.com
