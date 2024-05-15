Entertainment

Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show

Published on May 15, 2024

Black America Web Featured Video
The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Thanks to YOU family, The Nightly Spirit with Darlene is headed to The Stellar Awards! 

After two rounds of public voting, the show has officially made it to the third round and has been selected as a nominee for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!

The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” invites viewers across the country to experience the power of faith and inspiration through extraordinary performances and well-deserved accolades (TheStellarAwards.com)

See: Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees

The 2024 Stellar Awards will take place July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena! Get your tickets today!

Related: Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Related: Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Related: Tye Tribbett Sits Down with Darlene and Expounds on What He Meant By Wack

Darlene McCoy stellar awards The Nightly Spirit

Close