Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Doja Cat Styles A Glass Of Red Wine On The ‘Daily Front Row’ Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat arriving on the red carpet in lingerie with a glass of red wine is the loudest fashion statement we've seen in a long time.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
US-FASHION-AWARD-ENTERTAINMENT

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Doja Cat is out here being ‘Doja.’

Following a fabulous Coachella stage showing, the avant-garde artist continues to bring the unexpected and give the fashion girlies some serious style inspiration.

The “Say So” artist’s most recent unforgettable style moment occurred on April 28 at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Doja arrived on the event’s red carpet, telling a fashion story that included a glass of wine, a vintage suitcase with clothes, and a fur coat, among other things.

Talk about a fashion statement. Let’s get into the details.

RELATED: ‘If It’s Lashes You Want’: Doja Cat Subtly Claps Back At Those Questioning Her Abstract Looks

Doja Cat’s must-have red carpet accessories included a suitcase overflowing with clothes and red wine.

Doja was among several ‘haute’ celebrities turning heads at the Daily Front Row soiree. The 8th annual awards show celebrated fashion at its best, highlighting insiders, influencers, models, and stylists. 

With a guest list full of “Best Dressed” risk takers, the ceremony’s dress code was “anything goes.” And Doja Cat exemplified the event’s theme and style essence.

Doja attended the event hand in hand with her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, who received the “Music Stylist Of The Year” Award later in the evening. The two were a beautiful fashion mess with filled wine glasses as their main accessory.

Doja’s complete outfit included a cream lingerie set styled with matching cream stockings and natural tan and white fur. She topped off her look with black wide-lens frames, cream satin mule shoes, and a vintage suitcase. As an extra touch, sexy garments spilled from Doja’s travel bag.

The 28-year-old’s “Reclaimed” fur coat and “The Getaway” suitcase are from Mark Gong’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

See Doja’s runway red carpet look below.

We are gagging over Doja’s fur-filled red carpet slay. Not only does her ensemble have people talking, but it also continues to show the rapper’s commitment to eye-catching couture.

Doja Cat is a fashion girlie’s fashion girl – and she comes alive with every daring designer moment.

RELATED

Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini &amp; Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance

Doja Cat Shows Off Her New Bat Back Tattoo

Doja Cat Styles A Glass Of Red Wine On The ‘Daily Front Row’ Awards Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
NY Comedy Festival - Smart, Funny & Black LIVE!
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

“Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals
Movies

Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx & Vivica Fox star in Tyler Perry Parody

11 items
Sports

Reggie Bush Is Getting His Heisman Trophy Back

14 items
Pop Culture

EBONY Magazine Hosts An ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch In Honor Of Pam Grier – See Which Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Starlets Attended

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Man Dies After Telling Ohio Cop With His Knee Near His Neck, ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ Sound Familiar?

8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Entertainment

‘Preachers of LA’ Returns To Air Wedding Of Bishop Noel Jones

USA - "Spiritfest" in Austin 38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close