podcast category header logo 2021
News

Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
The Carl Nelson Show UPDATED Feature Image

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

 

Pan-African educator and author Dr. Kmt Schockley returns to our classroom. Dr. Schockley will discuss some new techniques to entice our students to remain in school. Dr. Schockley will also share ideas for teachers and parents to attract children to love learning. Before Dr. Schockley, Astro-Numerologist Lloyd Strayhorn will check-in. Mr. Strayhorn will explain how the stars and planets relate to one’s life. Mr. Strayhorn will also provide free mini-readings. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com.

 

To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!✊🏿

Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

News

Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show

Good News

Multiple Grammy-Award Winning Gospel Recording Artist and Renowned Pastor Hezekiah Walker Set to Break Ground on East Brooklyn Affordable Housing Development

Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Pop Culture

Ernie Hudson’s Toned Physique At 78 Has Social Media In An Uproar

Style & Fashion

La La Anthony’s PrettyLittleThing Fit Shows Us How To Look Fashionable In The Rain

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
Entertainment

Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

Close