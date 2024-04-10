Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-African educator and author Dr. Kmt Schockley returns to our classroom. Dr. Schockley will discuss some new techniques to entice our students to remain in school. Dr. Schockley will also share ideas for teachers and parents to attract children to love learning. Before Dr. Schockley, Astro-Numerologist Lloyd Strayhorn will check-in. Mr. Strayhorn will explain how the stars and planets relate to one’s life. Mr. Strayhorn will also provide free mini-readings. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com.

To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com