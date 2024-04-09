Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-African Reparations activist Dr. David Horne takes over our classroom on Tuesday morning. Dr. Horne, who taught Critical Thinking in college, will explain how to analyze Trump’s Presidential bid from a Black perspective. Dr. Horne will also address the issues at TSU. The state of Tennessee is attempting to take over the Black College. Before Dr. Horne, the Executive Editor of the Final Call newspaper will check in. We will talk politics with Richard Muhammad. Brother Richard will also discuss the blowback to the Goodtimes TV remake.

Guests Include Dr. David Horne & Richard Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com