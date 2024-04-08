Guests Attorney Malik Shabazz, Kemetologist Tony Browder & Dr. Jude Azard | Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Attorney Malik Shabazz will preview Wednesday’s sentencing for Sheriff Bryan Bailey. The top cop was in charge of the six rogue officers convicted of brutalizing and sodomizing two Black men. Before Attorney Malik, Kemetologist Tony Browder will explain the cosmic relevance of Monday’s total Solar Eclipse. Haitian Activist, Dr. Jude Azard will also update us on the changing situation in Haiti.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

