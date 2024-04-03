Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, April 2, legendary skater turned actor Harold Hunter would’ve turned 50-years-old. Although he’s not here to celebrate such a milestone with us, famed photographer Jonathan Mannion is ensuring his legacy continues on.

According to Hypebeast, Mannion took to the streets of New York City to plaster the likeness of Hunter throughout Downtown Manhattan using never-before-seen photos he took with Hunter during their skate sessions back in 1997. While many of today’s youth may be unfamiliar with the Kids actor (classic film), Mannion included a QR code that would inform onlookers of his legacy and how he utilized skateboarding to positively impact his community.

Outside his celebrated history with Zoo York, Hunter was cherished for his exuberant and welcoming personality that transcended the world of skateboarding, leading to a number of modeling and acting roles during the ’90s, including campaigns with Tommy Hilfiger and Larry Clark’s seminal film, Kids(1995). “Harold’s skateboard was just a vehicle,” said actor Rosario Dawson, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the skater, in a past interview. “He became famous for his personality and his spirit. If anybody came to New York, he would take them in and show them the city.” Hunter was tragically found dead in the Manhattan housing project he grew up in on February 17, 2006, from a heart attack. He was 31.

“It is for all of these insights gained that day about Harold’s spirit that I have chosen to hold him as high as possible on what would have been his 50th Birthday, in order to begin to share deeper layers of his humanity,” said Mannion in a release regarding the partnership. “Crying tears from infectious laughter, calmer introspective moments, pure connection with community as he interacted with anyone who he encountered… they don’t make them like Harold anymore,” Mannion added.

Here’s to hoping that Mannion’s tribute to Hunter inspires a few souls to follow suit one way or another. According to Mannion, the Harold Hunter Foundation helped make his tribute possible.

