When it comes to life, it’s important to know that regardless of how different you are… you are enough.
That is the takeaway we got from GRAMMY-nominated poet Queen Sheba when she stopped by the K975 studios to chat with our girl RoyalTea. The Detroit-born, Raleigh-based artist (who was a 2024 GRAMMY nominee for “Best Spoken Word Poetry Album”) chat about jumping into spoken word, why we shouldn’t focus on comparisons, and why being true to yourself is more than enough.
Poet Queen Sheba Speaks On Career, GRAMMYs, & Why Being Yourself Is Enough was originally published on hiphopnc.com
