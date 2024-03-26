The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will discuss reports that as many as 40 percent of Black Voters may not go to the polls in November. He will also talk about the Missouri Republican Party trying to stop a candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan from running for governor as a Republican. Before Brother Zaki, Stock Market expert J. R Fenwick will explain how to decrease the wealth gap between Blacks and Whites. Professor Gnaka Lagoke will also update us on the 9th Pan-African Congress and more.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Zaki Baruti, J. R Fenwick & Gnaka Lagoke l The Carl Nelson Show
- Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
- Baltimore Mayor Asks Media To Stop Showing ‘Traumatizing’ Video Of Key Bridge Collapsing
- Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly
- Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami
Zaki Baruti, J. R Fenwick & Gnaka Lagoke l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ LP On Instagram