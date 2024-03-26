Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Announced

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Queens of R&B Tour

Source: General / Live Nation

Following a teaser on socials that left fans in rousing anticipation, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝATotal, and 702. The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent. It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations. The Queens Of R&B Tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide.

GET TICKETS HERE Ticketmaster.com

“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant,” said Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment. “702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music.” 

THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord  

Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino  

Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre  

Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater  

Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion  

Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena  

Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC  

Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place  

Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre  

Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre  

Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre  

Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion  

Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena  

Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek  

Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach  

Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden  

Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center  

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden  

Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall*

Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater  

Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview  

Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena  

Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater  

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena  

Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center  

Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre  

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena  

Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center  

Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum  

‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Announced  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Announced

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Entertainment

Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close