Season Two of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]

Well, it looks like R&B veterans SWV & Xscape are coming back with another season of their Bravo reality series, and the teaser trailer just dropped!

As first reported by theJasmineBRAND, a promo for the new season of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B was unveiled on social media on Monday (Mar. 25), showing the ladies having a therapy session with the show’s producer, Mona Scott Young.

Season one of the series, which premiered in March 2023, showcased the groups coming together to plan a joint tour following their very successful VERZUZ battle. However, tensions between the two groups (and, in Xscape’s case, tensions with each other) came to the surface very quickly.

Judging by the teaser promo, it is safe to say that the new season will focus on the ladies trying to settle their differences and come together once more. It is also safe to say that founding Xscape member LaTocha Scott will not be back for season two, as she continues to develop her career as a solo artist.

More details, including a premiere date, are forthcoming.

