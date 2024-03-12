Listen Live
Sports

Muhammad Ali To Be Posthumously Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Muhammad Ali referee for Wrestlemania

Source: The Ring Magazine / Getty

The late Muhammad Ali has always been considered to be the greatest in the world of professional boxing. However, his greatness also had a lasting impact in rings of other arenas… including the wrestling ring.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Ali will be honored by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with a posthumous induction into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Variety exclusively reports that the boxing icon, who passed away in 2016, will be inducted during the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 5 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, one day before the kickoff of WrestleMania 40. He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

Ali had dabbled in professional wrestling throughout his career. In 1976, he famously participated in an exhibition match with Japanese wrestling icon Antonio Inoki in Tokyo. He would go on to appear in the very first WrestleMania in 1985, serving as guest referee in the main event, where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. faced off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

Ali is the latest inductee announced for the Class of 2024. Other inductees include Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and tag team U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham). More inductees are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be livestreamed exclusively on Peacock on April 5, beginning at 10 pm EST/ 9 pm CT.

RELATED:

Muhammad Ali To Be Posthumously Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Willie Moore Jr Show

4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Choosing A Church Home

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Cancels Entire “Blockbusta” Tour

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Style & Fashion

Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump At The NYC ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Enjoys A Mexico Birthday Trip With Joshua Jackson

BMF Season 3
Celebrity News

2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Alabama Cop Assaulting, Arresting Black Woman Who Called Police On White Neighbor

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close