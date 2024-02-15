Kemetologist Tony Browder, Brother Tony, Captain Andrew, Brother Sadiki Kambon & Kojo Yankah l The Carl Nelson Show

Join us as we continue to celebrate Black History Month with Kemetologist Tony Browder who will outline the screening of the Dr. Runoko Rashidi documentary. The film honors the scholars who influenced Runoko. Brother Tony will also explain why Ancestral Intelligence is the most important AI for people of African descent. Before Tony, Captain Andrew will discuss this Sunday’s Saving the Black Family program in Baltimore. Before Captain Andrew, Brother Sadiki Kambon will preview this weekend’s Nubian Leadership Circle Summit. Kojo Yankah from the Pan African Heritage Museum in Ghana will also join us.
Cleveland Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Crowned As Most Stylish NFL Player + Super Bowl Commercial Spotlights NFL Dreams In Ghana
Black History Month: Best In Black
