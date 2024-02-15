2024’s Top 10 “Loneliest” Cities in America

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Solo Living: Hell or Paradise?

According to data revealed by the Chamber of Commerce, solo living has exponentially risen over the past few years, aiding in the curation of the Top 10 Loneliest Cities list. The study—based on areas with a population of at least 150,000—specifically reports the number of one-person households in U.S cities.

10 Loneliest Cities in America

Washington, D.C. Birmingham, Ala. St. Louis, Miss. Atlanta, Ga. Cleveland, Ohio Pittsburgh, Penn. Cincinnati, Ohio Alexandria, Va. Minneapolis, Minn. Richmond, Va.

Surprised?

Washington, D.C. made the number one spot for the second year in a row, with nearly half of its residents living on their own. Factors such as age, income, and gender all contribute to cohabitate with partners, roommates, and/or relatives or not.

Scroll for the males versus female city rankings.

5 Loneliest Cities for Women

Alexandria, Virginia Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Georgia St. Louis, Missouri Birmingham, Alabama

5 Loneliest Cities for Men

St. Louis, Missouri Cleveland, Ohio Washington, D.C Birmingham, Alabama Cincinnati, Ohio

Whether you view living alone as a luxury or a burden, you may want to keep these cities in mind before making your next move!

