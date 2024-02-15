2024’s Top 10 “Loneliest” Cities in America

Solo Living: Hell or Paradise?
According to data revealed by the Chamber of Commerce, solo living has exponentially risen over the past few years, aiding in the curation of the Top 10 Loneliest Cities list. The study—based on areas with a population of at least 150,000—specifically reports the number of one-person households in U.S cities.
10 Loneliest Cities in America
-
Washington, D.C.
-
Birmingham, Ala.
-
St. Louis, Miss.
-
Atlanta, Ga.
-
Cleveland, Ohio
-
Pittsburgh, Penn.
-
Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Alexandria, Va.
-
Minneapolis, Minn.
-
Richmond, Va.
Surprised?
Washington, D.C. made the number one spot for the second year in a row, with nearly half of its residents living on their own. Factors such as age, income, and gender all contribute to cohabitate with partners, roommates, and/or relatives or not.
Scroll for the males versus female city rankings.
5 Loneliest Cities for Women
-
Alexandria, Virginia
-
Washington, D.C.
-
Atlanta, Georgia
-
St. Louis, Missouri
-
Birmingham, Alabama
5 Loneliest Cities for Men
-
St. Louis, Missouri
-
Cleveland, Ohio
-
Washington, D.C
-
Birmingham, Alabama
-
Cincinnati, Ohio
Whether you view living alone as a luxury or a burden, you may want to keep these cities in mind before making your next move!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
