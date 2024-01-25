Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

According to Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons have found their Head Coach going into 2024. Raheem Morris plans to come down to ATL and bring the Falcons to newer and bigger heights. Morris returns to Atlanta where he started as the assistant head coach/pass game coordinator in 2015, and was moved to wide receivers and then passing game coordinator between 2016-17.

RELATED: Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study

RELATED: NFL Postseason Power Rankings: A Look At All 32 Teams

In 2020, Morris was promoted to defensive coordinator and then interim head coach after the firing of former Head Coach Dan Quinn.

In 2002, Morris got his first big opportunity to coach in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2007. In 2009, Morris was promoted once again to defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers. He had a successful run as the team’s defensive coordinator, leading them to a top 10 ranking in total defense and earning himself consideration for head coaching positions. He would be eventually named the head coach of the Bucs and would hold the spot for 3 years until he was fired in 2011.

After a stop in Washington, as the Defensive Backs coach, Morris made his first stop in Atlanta. He led the team to a 4-7 record during his time as interim head coach and impressed many with his leadership abilities.

Morris landed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 as their defensive coordinator. In just one season with the Rams, Morris helped lead the team to a top-ranked defense and a spot in Super Bowl LV.

Morris is known for his ability to develop young players and has a strong track record of success as a coach.

More news to come as the story develops.

Atlanta Falcons Name Raheem Morris Their New Head Coach was originally published on hotspotatl.com