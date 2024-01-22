Dave Chappelle: Why Didn’t Katt Williams ‘Talk About Any Of These White Boys’ In ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle has responded to Katt Williams for exposing their fellow Black comedians during an interview with Shannon Sharpe earlier this month.

Chappelle was among those comedians named by Williams during the appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

During an appearance at a California comedy club on Friday, Chappelle took aim at Williams for only going after Black comedians during the interview.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered n*ggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said as shown in a video recorded by the audience at the Hollywood Improv. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

According to Variety, Chappelle also said he “didn’t hear anything that [Williams] did wrong,” suggesting Williams wasn’t an angel, either.

More from Variety: “Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘Fuck this one, and fuck that one, and fuck this one,’” Chappelle said, impersonating Williams. “But, nigga, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about shit that niggas did to other niggas, but not about anything that niggas did to him.” Chappelle then went on to say if he told his story, “it would break your heart” and that he “lost everything and never, ever told on anybody.” He went on to say that he does “fuck with Katt hard,” but questioned why Williams would call out his peers when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.”

During the highly entertaining two-hour plus conversation on Club Shay Shay, Williams spoke on his life, his upbringing, marriage and life lessons he’s learned before turning his attention to other comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, Faizon Love, Michael Blackson and even Kevin Hart.

But while Williams addressed some of the problems he said he had with a select group of his contemporaries, he gave others their flowers, most notably Bernie Mac and Chappelle.

Cedric the Entertainer – who Williams accused of stealing jokes – responded to Williams on Instagram, writing: “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion. My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his.”

Rickey Smiley was also accused by Williams of lying about the description of the roles both men played in the Friday After Next movie in 2000,

Williams, who played a pimp character named Money Mike, claims Smiley — who portrayed a Santa Claus character — said that role was not made for Williams.

​​“I had no reason to lie about that,” Smiley said in response. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.”

Smiley added: “Personally, I liked the pimp role better, but the Santa Claus role was just perfect for me.”

Katt also found time to give his thoughts on other situations such as the Megan the Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting, Diddy’s apparent inappropriate behavior, Kanye West, Jonathan Majors and much more.

