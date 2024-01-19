Inspirational Lifestyle: Be Still And Know – Yes to Grace

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

YES TO GRACE

When you hear a word often enough it began to lose its impact. This can happen when we see words like grace and forgiveness; they surround us because they are core to our Christian faith. Instead of switching off when you read or hear the word grace, remember that grace is actually equivalent to Jesus.

Jesus defeated the power of sin in our lives and we no longer have to earn our salvation through good works! Grace is powerful because it gets to the heart of the matter. You are no longer judged because of your outward sin. The Father can see your heart of repentance and you will be forgiven. His forgiveness transforms our heart, and this is what gives us the strength to say no ungodliness and live righteously. Say yes to his grace today!

Scripture:

Titus 2:11-12 NIV The grace of God has appeared that offer salvation to all people. It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passion, and to live self controlled, upright and godly lives in this present age.

Prayer:

Jesus, thank you for sacrificing your life on the cross, that I can experience salvation. I need the power of your grace working in my life so I can resist worldly passions. Forgive my sin and transform my heart, so I can live a godly life in this moment.

