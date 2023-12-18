Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom to expound on his tome on the System of Racism/White Supremacy. Many of you already know his claim, that if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you. Before Mr. Fuller, Banking And Financial Expert, Darnell Parker will check in to explain what happened to the Recession Talk. Darnell will also discuss the drop in rental prices, mortgage discrimination, cyberattacks, and California’s $68 Billion deficit.
Best Places To Buy Your First Home In The DMV
Holiday Shopping Money Saving Tips
Neely Fuller Jr. & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
