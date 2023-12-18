Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Neely Fuller Jr. returns to our classroom to expound on his tome on the System of Racism/White Supremacy. Many of you already know his claim, that if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you. Before Mr. Fuller, Banking And Financial Expert, Darnell Parker will check in to explain what happened to the Recession Talk. Darnell will also discuss the drop in rental prices, mortgage discrimination, cyberattacks, and California’s $68 Billion deficit.

Best Places To Buy Your First Home In The DMV

Holiday Shopping Money Saving Tips

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Neely Fuller Jr. & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com