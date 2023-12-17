Coco Jones is back in Baltimore with the 92Q family for Winter Fest 2023 and she’s bringing that R&B vibe we needed!
The talented actress and singer known for her role as Hillary Banks on Bel-Air and her hit single, ICU, sang the house down for us at Winter Fest and she’s giving us all the vibes and energy we need backstage!
Before hitting the stage, she caught back up with us and shared what inspired her recent 2023 Halloween dump on Instagram channeling her inner Princess Tiana.
CHECK OUT HER FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
The post Winter Fest 2023: Coco Jones Talks What Inspired Her Princess Tiana Dreams appeared first on 92 Q.
