The debate of whether R&B/Soul is dead has plagued the internet…but Indiana-born crooner, October London, has singlehandedly proven that true Soul music lives on. London talked with The WIZ this week to discuss his project, “Rebirth of Marvin Gaye”, his musical influences, wanting to work with D’Angelo, and what fans can expect out of his performances!
Check out October London’s upcoming tour schedule:
Purchase tickets here: https://blackpromoterscollective.com/octoberlondon/
LATEST: Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
No Cap! Here Are The Top Slang Words of 2023
Sure: Pardison Fontaine Says He Didn’t Necessarily Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion
The post WATCH: October London Talks Influence & “The Rebirth of Marvin Gaye” appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
WATCH: October London Talks Influence & “The Rebirth of Marvin Gaye” was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’
-
Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals
-
Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61