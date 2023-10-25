The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi returns to our classroom to delve into a fascinating discussion as he explores the differences between Egyptian Egyptologists and African-centered Egyptologists. Brother Kwesi will also report on his recent Egypt trip and his upcoming Masonic Lodge engagement. Before Ashra Kwesi, Publisher, Author, and Entrepreneur Dr. Rosie Milligan will check in. Activist Carl Snowden will also discuss the medical experiments carried out on mostly Black Philadelphia inmates. The practice has since been scrapped, and the city has apologized.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- The History Of Blackface And Native American Halloween Costumes
- Isley Brothers Headline Day Party Drawing Attention To Upcoming Vote For ‘Grand’ New Casino Resort In Richmond
- ‘Ruined My Life’: Dallas Black Man Beaten And Tased By Police After Mistaken Identity, Says Lawsuit
- Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson Named Speaker Of The House
- Donald Trump Suggests He’s Like Nelson Mandela Trying To Save ‘Democracy’
Ashra Kwesi, Dr. Rosie Milligan & Activist Carl Snowden l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
Creamy Crack Be Gone: FDA Proposes To Ban Relaxers But Watch How Companies Advertised To Black Women For Years
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident
-
Posted on the Carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards | Exclusive Interviews [WATCH]