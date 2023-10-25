podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts

Ashra Kwesi, Dr. Rosie Milligan & Activist Carl Snowden l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The Master Teacher, Ashra Kwesi returns to our classroom to delve into a fascinating discussion as he explores the differences between Egyptian Egyptologists and African-centered Egyptologists. Brother Kwesi will also report on his recent Egypt trip and his upcoming Masonic Lodge engagement. Before Ashra Kwesi, Publisher, Author, and Entrepreneur Dr. Rosie Milligan will check in. Activist Carl Snowden will also discuss the medical experiments carried out on mostly Black Philadelphia inmates. The practice has since been scrapped, and the city has apologized.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Ashra Kwesi, Dr. Rosie Milligan & Activist Carl Snowden l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Close