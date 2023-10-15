Natalia Bryant Talks Family, Fashion, And Her Father’s Legacy With ‘Elle’ Magazine

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Natalia Bryant, eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, recently interviewed with Elle magazine. Getting candid about partnering with UGG, the importance of support systems, and honoring her late father, the 20-year-old taught us a lesson in growth, balance, and perseverance.

Speaking about her late father’s mantra, Natalia told Elle, “Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything.”

Unfortunately, we all know the story of Natalia Bryant and the entire Bryant family. Following the untimely death of Kobe Bryant, it was almost as if a worldwide microscope was placed on the family.

The loss of a parent is hard for anyone to handle. But when your parent is a world champion, inspirational figure, and larger-than-life personality all wrapped in one, managing this loss is even more difficult. And this was the place Natalia found herself in just three years ago.

In the face of tragedy, however, the University of Southern California sophomore continues to evolve, transform, and flourish. And with every news update about the young beauty, there is a community of aunties, friends, sisters, and cousins cheering her and her family on.

Natalia discussed some of these life updates in speaking to Elle this week. She is one of UGG’s newest ambassadors. Joining the ranks of supermodel Aweng Chuol and rapper A$AP Nast, Natalia proudly rocks UGG shoes in their A/W campaign ’23 while amplifying campaign themes of power, love, and self-reflection.

“I’ve always loved UGG as a brand,” Natalia shared about the partnership. “I’m obsessed with their shoes, because they’re the perfect mix of comfort and style. You don’t need to sacrifice looking good to feel comfortable, because their designs are so cute.”

From UGG to Versace, Natalia Bryant is an emerging fashion influencer.

The California native also made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week with Versace this September. The tall upcoming model rocked a simple black dress with a V-neckline and silver flats on the catwalk. Natalia also walked in the BOSS Spring 2024 runway show the same week.

“I love to express myself through fashion. Everyone has their own unique style, and I love to put my own twists on my looks that speak to my personality,” Natalia also said to Elle. “Whether it be with clothes, shoes, or accessories, I think fashion makes a statement about your confidence and sense of individuality.”

We love the resilience, maturity, strength, and style of Kobe and Vanessa’s eldest. Read her entire Elle interview here.

Natalia Bryant Talks Family, Fashion, And Her Father’s Legacy With ‘Elle’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com