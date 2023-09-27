NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

NYC activist Charles Barron will discuss the President of Cuba’s recent visit to Harlem. The Cuban leader Paid respects to Malcolm X’s legacy and wanted to underscore his country’s solidarity with African-Americans. Before we hear from Brother Charles, Political Blogger Brandon will preview the upcoming GOP debate. Brandon will also discuss the tactics the Republicans and Democrats are using to attract younger voters. Before Brandon, LA activist Spencer Brown discusses his plans to help ex-offenders reintegrate into society.
