Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
-
Steve Harvey Extends Grace After Shirley Strawberry Apology For Leaked Phone Calls Bad-Mouthing His Wife
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos