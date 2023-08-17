Majority Of US Voters Don’t Want Trump Or DeSantis As President, New Polls Suggest

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, many are wondering who will be the Republican candidate to face Joe Biden. One thing is for sure, it’s not looking good for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis after recent polls suggest the American public isn’t sold on either one of these men.

Donald Trump may be gaining Republican support with every new indictment, but many Americans say they won’t be voting for him come November 2024.

According to new polling from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 63% of Republicans say they want Donald Trump to be the nominee for president, which was slightly up since April. But his national numbers aren’t following the same trend. According to the same poll, while 74% of Republicans say they would support him in November 2024, 53% of Americans say they would definitely not support him if he is the nominee. Eleven percent of Americans also said they would probably not support him in November 2024.

Unlike Trump, Ron DeSantis’ woes start right in his own party, as the Florida Governor struggles to gain support, falling behind former New Jersey governor Chris Christie in the polls. ‘

Desantis, who had a strong grip on second place in the Republican Primary polls, has fallen to third with 8%, now trailing both Chris Christie (9%) and Donald Trump (49%).

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Christie, who endorsed Trump in 2016 and took a position in his transition team, has completely changed his tune, attacking Trump every chance he gets.

Although his attacks have seemed to peel some voters away from Desantis, Trump still holds a commanding lead over all Republican candidates, which doesn’t bode well for conservatives in the general election.

From Emerson Polling:

In a hypothetical 2024 Presidential matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Biden leads Trump 48% to 41%, while 7% would vote for someone else, and 4% are undecided. Biden’s seven-point lead in New Hampshire is an increase since March, when he held a four-point lead over Trump.

Indeed, Trump’s indictments have played a role in his lack of support on the national stage.

The former president has been indicted four times, with the latest being in Georgia for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

According to the AP, Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia using the RICO statute. Trump, his lawyers and other allies are accused of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

