Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction

It has been confirmed that Carlee Russell will face criminal charges for faking her own abduction, according to TMZ.
Prosecutors in Hoover, Alabama has charged the 25-year-old with two misdemeanor charges: falsely reporting an incident and falsely reporting to law enforcement.
Each charge carries up to a year in jail.
In a press conference, Hoover PD Chief Nick Derzis said that Russell was released Friday (July 28) on $2,000 bond.
Earlier this month, Russell called 911 to report a missing toddler along the side of an interstate. She got out of the car and disappeared for two days before showing up unharmed at her parents’ house.
RELATED: Carlee Russell Is Home Safe. But What Happened?
Following a major investigation, during which police found that there was no toddler reported missing, Russell admitted that the whole situation was fabricated.
It is still unknown where she was during those 48 hours, but we do know one thing: This is only going to get more confusing from here.
