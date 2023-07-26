It’s time to say farewell to a singer who’s 90s hit became the soundtrack to weddings, celebrations and other moments of love around the world.
RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
RELATED: Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout
The report comes from the Irish Times reports and while her cause of death has yet to be revealed, her family said the following in a statement:
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
“Nothing Compares 2 U” was not only O’Connor’s biggest records, but became a quintessential song of the early 90s. The original track was written and composed by Prince for his side project the Family for the group’s self-titled 1985 album. Five years later, O’Connor recorded her own version for her 1990 sophomore album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Back On The Ballot! Urban ONE Casino Project Approved For Richmond Voters This November
- Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
- Op-Ed: Florida’s Claims That Slaves Benefited From Slavery Gets Debunked, But Even That Misses The Point
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair
-
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
-
What Happened To Carlee Russell? Missing Black Woman Mysteriously Reappears After 48-Hour Search