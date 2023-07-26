Hot Off The Wire: RHOA Real or Fake & More!

Alfredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She has the latest on the Real Housewives of Atlanta being real or fake, Keke Palmer sharing her sex life, and more!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair
-
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
-
What Happened To Carlee Russell? Missing Black Woman Mysteriously Reappears After 48-Hour Search