HGTV’s Fix My Flip Page Turner Talks Hit Show and Shares Advice

HGTV’s Fix My Flip host and real estate expert Page Turner tapped in with the Black America Web team to celebrate the finale of her second season of the hit show. After bringing in 12.4 million total viewers in its first season, Turner is about to wrap up another great season on June 22nd premiering at 8pm EST on HGTV.
If you didn’t know Turner is a licensed real estate agent and an expert in her field. But the road to fame and success wasn’t easy. Turner balanced being a single mother along with battling the ebbs and flows of being a black woman in a male-dominated industry. And of course, we had to ask her for tips to help future house flippers and give her her flowers since she is one of the few black shows on the network!
Don’t miss the season two finale for Fix My Flip on June 22nd, 8pm EST on HGTV or stream it on Max.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Georgia Cops Apologize After Using Black Faces For Target Practice During Firearms Course
- Lisa Blunt Rochester Described As Shoo-In Candidate Amid Concerns About ‘Representation In The Senate’
- Texas Republican Thinks Black People Should Say ‘Thank You’ To White People For Ending Slavery
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Joseline Hernandez Went Full Muy Thai On Big Lex After Mayweather-Gotti Fight