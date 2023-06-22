HGTV’s Fix My Flip Page Turner Talks Hit Show and Shares Advice

HGTV’s Fix My Flip host and real estate expert Page Turner tapped in with the Black America Web team to celebrate the finale of her second season of the hit show. After bringing in 12.4 million total viewers in its first season, Turner is about to wrap up another great season on June 22nd premiering at 8pm EST on HGTV.

If you didn’t know Turner is a licensed real estate agent and an expert in her field. But the road to fame and success wasn’t easy. Turner balanced being a single mother along with battling the ebbs and flows of being a black woman in a male-dominated industry. And of course, we had to ask her for tips to help future house flippers and give her her flowers since she is one of the few black shows on the network!

Don’t miss the season two finale for Fix My Flip on June 22nd, 8pm EST on HGTV or stream it on Max.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE