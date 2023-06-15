Champagne Showers: 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Enters Partnership With Stanley Cup Champ Vegas Golden Knights

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Vegas Golden Knights already have reason to celebrate but now 50 Cent does too.

The NHL team has only been around for seven years and already won its first Stanley Cup after beating the Florida Panthers. A major sports championship is cause for celebration which results in champagne being sprayed on any surface possible–which is where 50 Cent comes in.

The Queens-born rapper is known for his expansive business portfolio, which includes adult beverages like Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne under his Sire Spirits umbrella. Now, Sire will be the official partner of the NHL franchise.

The multi-year partnership was announced Wednesday, June 14, and was hinted at with the team’s locker room being stocked with it during the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup Champion celebration.

But outside of prominent product placement in its arena and digitally, 50’s also making sure to fulfill a philanthropic aspect.

The Grammy winner’s G-Unity Foundation will serve the Las Vegas community and continue to provide grants to nonprofits doing grasswork organizing in low-income areas.

“I’m excited for Sire Spirits to close its first NHL partnership deal with the Vegas Golden Knights,” said 50 Cent said in a statement. “Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are championship brands for winning teams. Bill Foley and his entire team know how to win and are the perfect partners for my brands and for me to extend my charitable efforts in the Las Vegas community through the G-Unity Foundation. Hockey is an exciting sport and Las Vegas is a top market for entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the entire Golden Knights Organization.”

Kerry Bubolz the President, and CEO of the Golden Knights recognizes that 50 also brings along a different audience and can only improve the sport’s viewership.

“We are excited to welcome Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Sire Spirits into the VGK Family,” said Bubolz. “Our hope is that through this partnership we continue to diversify the hockey fan base in efforts to grow the game for everyone.”

Champagne Showers: 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Enters Partnership With Stanley Cup Champ Vegas Golden Knights was originally published on cassiuslife.com