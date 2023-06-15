Make Sex Meaningful Again…I The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s

On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan dive deep into Zion Williamson’s private life, catching your partner cheating or being embarrased publicly, and the fight between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez.
NBA all-star Zion Williamson is under public scrutiny because multiple women have come forward saying that he is having a relationship with them, but has a pregnant girlfriend. Lore’l and Claudia talk about what is harder to get over, cheating or being embarrassed publicly.
Lore’l and Claudia Jordan also spoke about the fight between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez on College Hill: The Celebrity Edition. The fight was over race and if Amber identified as black. Both Lore’l and Claudia had some interesting takes. Also, they get into some Hot Topics. Wendy Williams’ son is having trouble taking care of his mom.
