Aminé Announces His New Balance Collab Is On The Way

One of the hottest shoe brands is extending its winning streak within the lifestyle category. An Aminé And New Balance sneaker has just been confirmed.

As spotted on Highsnobiety, the rapper has taken his ambassador role with the apparel company seriously. This week, he revealed that his signature shoe with the Boston, Massachusetts-based company is on the way.

On Wednesday, May 30, he posted a video to his social media channels. The teaser shows the MC standing outside with two friends as they look at a billboard. The creative on the out-of-home media placement reads, “A Kid from Portland Has His Own Sneaker” on the left side and his signature Club Banana branding lives on the right. The crew debates if the advertisement is too subtle, but the design is a direct nod to him. The caption on the post read “Aminé x New Balance 2023.”

In April 2022, New Balance announced a new roster of brand ambassadors including Jack Harlow, Storm Reid, Zach Levine, Kawhi Leonard and the Portland MC.

“I’m excited to be partnering with New Balance and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works” he originally said in the press announcement. “For anyone that knows me and my style this partnership feels more than natural,” Aminé said. “I’m very happy to be partnering with people who get it.”

At this time it is not clear what the model for the Aminé x New Balance release will be. You can see the teaser below.

