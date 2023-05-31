U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff Talks Family Life & Current Agenda

There is nothing more important than family. However, when you become a United States Senator, there is a major adjustment that Jon Ossoff has had to make in his personal life. Sen. Ossoff is a proud family man, married to his wife Alisha for over five years. The couple has a daughter named Eva Beth Ossoff.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

The junior senator from Georgia stopped by Ryan Cameron Uncensored to discuss his agenda but when the conversation around what has been the biggest adjustment that he has had to make in his personal life going from a candidate to being in office, Sen. Ossoff opened up about spending more time with his 18-month-old daughter.

“The number one challenge for me at a personal level is just making sure that I create the space to be present in her (Eva Beth) life,” Ossoff said.

He continued, saying “You know, I’m back and forth between Georgia and Washington. So, I basically told my team, for example, on the weekends if I left them to their devices, my office staff, I would be going, you know, 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Saturday, Sunday. I basically told them right now, at this point in our lives, you know, you get one event per weekend. The rest of that time I’m protecting for family because that is ultimately what is most important, and I know I’ll never get these early years back with our daughter.”

Listen to this amazing conversation with Ryan and Sen. Ossoff and learn more about his agenda and what he has in store for Georgians on Ryan Cameron Uncensored.