Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother

Aderrien Murry, an 11-year-old Mississippi boy came inches from losing his life this week after he was shot in the chest by a Mississippi police officer. The young boy called 911 to help his mother who was involved in a domestic disturbance dispute with the father of the boy’s sibling and was shot while complying with the officer’s instructions.

“No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve,” said family lawyer Carlos Moore in a statement. “We cannot continue to tolerate a system that allows police officers to use deadly force with impunity.”

According to Moore, the family has called “for a full and transparent investigation into the shooting.”

On Saturday, May 20, Nakala Murry asked her son Aderrien to call the police after she became concerned for their safety because the father of another one of her children came to their home at 4 a.m. acting “irate.”

Murry told CNN that when the Indianola police officer arrived at the home he “had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those inside the home to come outside, that’s why Murry says the officer shot her son.

“Once he came from around the corner, he got shot,” Murry told CNN. “I cannot grasp why. The same cop that told him to come out of the house. [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’” she said.

Luckily, Murry acted fast and once her son was shot she placed her hands on his wound to apply pressure as the boy “sang gospel songs and prayed while bleeding out.” Aderrien Murry was then taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he was given a chest tube and placed on a ventilator. Aderrien had a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver but was released from the hospital Wednesday and is slowly recovering.

“Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life,” Moore told CNN. “It’s not OK for a cop to do this and get away with this. The mother asked Aderrien to call the police on her daughter’s father. He walked out of his room as directed by the police and he got shot.”

The officer, who has been identified as Greg Capers, has been placed on paid administrative leave and has not been charged in the boy’s shooting. The family has requested to see the body camera footage from the incident, but has been denied because of “an ongoing investigation.”

Moore told CNN that they plan on holding folks accountable for the shooting of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry.

“We believe that the city and the officer should be liable to Aderrien Murray, for the damages they have caused,” said Moore.

“We must demand justice for this young boy and his family. “We cannot allow another senseless tragedy like this to occur. We must come together as a community to demand change and accountability from our law enforcement officials.”

Aderrien Murry isn’t the only young Black boy in Mississippi to be shot this week.

Former Mississippi police officer Andrew Bankhead shot and killed 15-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. while he was running away after being caught with Bankhead’s daughter.

