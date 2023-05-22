This holiday season, a big-screen take on the hit musical arrives in theaters. Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is an unforgettable look at the lives of Southern blacks in early 20th Century America. At the heart of the story is Celie, whose journey from childhood to maturity is a sobering blend of humor, humility and struggle.
Check out the all-new trailer, released today (May 22), below.
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, ‘The Color Purple’ stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo and many more. ‘The Color Purple’ hits theaters on Dec. 20.
Halle Bailey, Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson Lead All-Star Cast In ‘The Color Purple’ [Trailer] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Jay Z & Beyoncé Purchase The Most Expensive Home In California History, Twitter Is Full of Haters
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away