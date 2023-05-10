Dr. Jerome E Fox, Robyn Dorsey & Mollie Bell l The Carl Nelson Show

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox takes over our classroom to explain why Sambos sell us out. Dr. Fox is the author of the best-selling workbook, Addicted To White the Oppressed In League With The Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance. Before Dr. Fox, Maryland Fair Housing Director Robyn Dorsey explains how renters can get fair access to housing. Compton Activist Mollie Bell starts us off.
