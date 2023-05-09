Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous “Pedophile Island’ Sold for $60m

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Island that was termed Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “pedophile island” now has a new owner.

Stephen Deckoff, the founder of Black Diamond Capital Management, bought two of Epstein’s Caribbean islands for $60m, according to Forbes. Deckoff reportedly paid around 50 per cent of the price that was listed last year.

Deckoff has big plans for the islands. He said he plans on developing a 25-room luxury hotel resort that would open in two years.

On Wednesday, Deckoff claimed that he never met Epstein and never set foot on the islands until they were marketed following Epstein’s death in 2019.

“I’ve been proud to call the U.S. Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty,” Deckoff tells Forbes. “I very much look forward to working with the U.S. Virgin Islands to make this dream a reality.”

Under a civil settlement with Epstein’s estate, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive half of the proceeds to the Islands’ sale.

The funds will be used for a trust to provide services and counseling for victims of sexual abuse.

